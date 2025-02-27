Dave Frankel dead: Philadelphia broadcasting legend and weatherman dies aged 67 after dementia battle

Dave Frankel, a prominent figure in Philadelphia broadcasting during the mid-1980s to late 1990s, has died at the age of 67.

According to reports, the Action News family anchor passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged battle with primary progressive aphasia, a form of dementia.

Frankel began his career at WPVI-TV in 1984 as an investigative reporter, gaining recognition for his distinctive storytelling and creativity. In 1989, he transitioned to the AccuWeather team for eight years. In 1996, Frankel became the station's first technology reporter, where he had to explain new and complex concepts such as email.

Dave Frankel, a prominent figure in Philadelphia broadcasting during the mid-1980s to late 1990s, has died at the age of 67.

After leaving television, Frankel pursued a legal career, focusing on advocating for children with special needs and their families. He is survived by his wife, Marjie, and their children, Bailey, Scott, and Charlie.

