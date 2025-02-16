An actor who split up with his music star wife has a new girlfriend - 22 years his junior.

Stranger Things star David Harbour split from wife Lily Allen at the end of last year. It’s been reported that Allen had caught him using celebrity dating app Raya, which was curtains for their relationship.

David Harbour and Lily Allen | Getty Images

Now the Daily Mail has reported that Harbour is in a relationship with model Ellie Fallon, 27, who is 22 years younger than he is. Harbour and Allen married in 2020.

Allen is said to be upset after pictures of Fallon emerged of her smoking one of Harbour's favourite brands of cigar in October. They were published in October when the pair were still married - leading Allen to believe the new relationship started before their split.

The Daily Mail reported that Fallon and Harbour met in Atlanta, while he filmed the final, as-yet unreleased, series of Stranger Things.

The Mail quoted a source who said: "Lily is aware of the romance and has been very upset. Seeing the picture Ellie posted of herself smoking a cigar, taken weeks before Lily and David called it quits, has convinced her that Ellie and David had been seeing each other before they split. After all, how many 26-year-olds smoke cigars?"

Allen checked herself into a trauma rehab centre after the split - but assured her fans that she was not seeking help for any form of addiction. She took a break from her podcast Miss Me while away.