An actor says he almost died from smoking pot.

David Krumholtz was head elf Bernard in the Santa Clause films, and also appeared in Oppenheimer.

He told Page Six in America at the Cinema Society screening of the film Riff Raff that he took up weed after a long break from it and was soon smoking every day. This, he said, led him to develop cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, which causes extreme nausea.

What is cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome?

The University Hospital of Southampton says the syndrome causes nausea, vomiting, dehydration and weight loss from eating less. It adds: “The syndrome is characterised by repeated and severe bouts of vomiting. Marijuana has several active substances. These substances bind to molecules found in the body and affect the way they work. For example, they affect the molecules found in the brain and cause the drug ‘high’ that users feel.

“They also affect the way the molecules in the gut function and can change the time it takes the stomach to empty. The drug also affects the oesophageal sphincter, which is the tight band of muscle that opens and closes to let food pass from the oesophagus (food pipe) into the stomach. The effects of marijuana on your digestive system are what lead to the main symptoms of CHS.”

What did David Krumholtz say?

“It’s rare, [but] it’s becoming more and more prevalent yearly — like, numbers are doubling every year,” he told Page Six.

““I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I almost died a couple of times,” he said, saying he was “serious.”

“I have unpaid emergency room bills up the wazoo,” he said. “It’s really bad, It’s really dangerous. It’s as serious as a heart attack. It’s horrifying for those that suffer from it. It’s a very addictive drug … and now that it’s super strong, it’s really addictive.”