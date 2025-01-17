DeRon Horton: Dear White People star says he was shot days before Christmas
The Dear White People actor – also known for action movie Dirt, fantasy romance Endless, drama Burning Sands, and horror American Horror Story: 1984 – said he was recovering following a person shooting at him while he was in a car.
His co-star from The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey, Samuel L Jackson, was among the celebrities posting to wish him well.
Horton shared an image of him in a hospital bed on Instagram on Thursday night, and wrote that he wanted to “give an honour to God for covering me and protecting me to make it out this situation and countless other ones”, as he thanked his family and friends for their support.
He added that getting “shot a few days before Xmas (Christmas) def wasn’t on my wish list”, and explained that the “bullet broke my arm”, and “shattered it”.
Horton also said he felt “blessed” that he was not seriously hurt, and he would “bounce right back”.
“I just wanted to remind y’all and myself to keep god first,” he added.
Jackson wrote: “Glad you’re still with us, (tough) stuff!!! Good thing you’re covered by the all mighty. Hoping you heal quickly and (as) painlessly as possible. Stay blessed.”
Empire actress Serayah McNeill, Saints And Sinners actor Christian Keyes, The Flight Attendant’s Griffin Matthews and Everybody Hates Chris star Imani Hakim all sent their love to Horton.
McNeill wrote: “Wow! I’m so glad you’re here and on your road to recovery.”
In hit Netflix series Dear White People, Horton portrays gay student Lionel Higgins who works for a student newspaper and becomes interested in covering Logan Browning’s character’s outspoken college radio show – where she discusses issues of race. Houston-born Horton grew up in Saudi Arabia, before moving back to the US.
