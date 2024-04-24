Lauren Fryer, girlfriend of footballer Declan Rice, with the couple’s son Jude in 2022. Fryer has been subjected to abuse about her looks by online trolls. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Footballer Declan Rice’s girlfriend Lauren Fryer has received support from hundreds of women, including a ‘Love Island’ star, after being forced off social media due to cruel trolling.

Fryer, aged 25, who is the childhood sweetheart of Arsenal player Rice, also 25, removed all the photos from her Instagram page earlier this week after been targeted by online bullies.

The couple have been dating since they were 17-years-old and welcomed their son Jude in August 2022. In recent months, Fryer has been subjected to lots of horrible comments regarding her appearance. The abuse has led to Fryer wiping her Instagram account @laurenfryer_ entirely. Her 70,000 followers can now see nothing on her page, apart from her profile photo which is an image of her holding her son with her back to the camera overlooking a football field.

The trolling began on X last year, when an anonymous account made a series of comments about Fryer's looks and implied England international Rice "could do better" than his long-term beau. Following Fryer's removal of all of her Instagram photos, hundreds of women have taken to their own accounts to show their disgust at what has happened and send her some love.

"I just want to give her a big hug and tell her that this is absolutely nothing to do with her and everything to do with the people commenting," Alex Light wrote on Instagram as she captioned a video of herself explaining the situation regarding Fryer.

Sharing Light's original post to her Instagram Stories, former ‘Love Island’ star Liberty Poole called the siuation ‘crazy’. The TV personality, who appeared on the seventh series of ‘Love Island’ in 2022 and ‘Love Island All Stars’ earlier this year, said: "I think she's beautiful, this is crazy. What happened to celebrating different body types and embracing how we are all individually made. beauty standards these days are unrealistic and everyone's gone mad because of social media. I'm keep preaching about it till I die time for change this can't continue."

‘Love Island’ star Liberty Poole.

There have also been comments of support from fans of Rice and Fryer. On said: “I think Lauren Fryer is gorgeous! But keep in mind Lauren that the only opinion that counts is what you see in the mirror not what the rest say, and as long as you are able to see your own inside and outside beauty that’s all that matters! Well done Declan Rice, she's amazing.”

Alongside an image of Fryer, one other wrote: “Appreciation post for this beautiful woman Lauren Fryer. We’re sorry to see that in 2024 women are still subject to so many disgusting comments.”

Rice and Fryer are a private couple and have rarely spoken about their eight year relationship publicly. When he was crowned Young Player of the Year at the London Football Awards in February, she wrote on social media: “Couldn't be more proud of my Dec winning young player of the year. You deserve everything and more.”