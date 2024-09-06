Derek Boshier dead: British pop artist, known for collaborations with David Bowie, dies 'peacefully' aged 87
Born on June 6 1937 in Portsmouth, the 87-year-old was known for his collaborations with the likes of David Bowie and The Clash, and featured in the Ken Russell documentary film Pop Goes The Easel, about the pop art movement.
Publicist Daniel Bee said in a statement to the PA news agency: “Derek Boshier undoubtably helped create and define the pop art movement in London and the USA.
“His observations and comment around popular culture spanning the last 60 years is clear to be seen in the world’s greatest museums and galleries. He will be greatly missed.”
