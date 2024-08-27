Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Musician Derric Mehaffey, or popularly known as ‘Ireland’s Cliff Richard, has died aged 78.

Originally from Fintona in County Tyrone, Mehaffey, passed away on Monday (August 26). Derrick was well-known in local music circles as the lead singer of Derrick and the Sounds in the 1960s, and he toured the world with his music. In 1999, he was named Male Vocalist of the Year at the European Country Music Awards.

Tributes have since poured in for the singer, with Country Music Radio NI describing him as a “beloved entertainer”. It said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of Derrick Mehaffey's passing. Derrick was a beloved entertainer with his band The Sounds during the Showband era in Ireland throughout the 60s and 70s. He was fondly known as Ireland's Cliff Richard. Our thoughts are with his wife Shirley and the entire family."

Derrick Mehaffey who has sadly passed away at the age of 78. (Photo Derrick Mehaffey Facebook)

Radio Star Country also paid tribute on social media: "All of us at Radio Star Country are saddened by the news of Derrick Mehaffey's passing. He was a frequently requested artist. Our deepest condolences go out to Shirley and the extended family."

Local entertainer Gary Wilson also paid tribute to Mr Mehaffey, describing him as the "consummate professional." On his Facebook page, he wrote: "Derrick invited me to be part of his incredible touring Country and Gospel show many years ago, and it was an honor to share the stage with him and his band on numerous occasions.

“He was the consummate professional, always impeccably dressed and punctual. He had a commanding stage presence that captivated audiences and a golden voice. Derrick toured the world and recorded numerous albums. Thanks for the memories, Derrick. My deepest sympathies and love go out to Shirley and the family during this difficult time."