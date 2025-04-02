Did BTS' V and Blackpink's Jisoo kiss as photo went viral amid series of leaks by 'former YG Entertainment employee'
However, it has since been debunked, with fans identifying the image as a photo of Hollywood celebrities Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk - not the two K-pop stars.
The image was part of a series of leaks from an anonymous individual claiming to be a former YG Entertainment employee. The source alleged they had access to private files from YG and other major South Korean entertainment companies and began releasing content online, including what they said were previously unseen images of V and Jennie.
Given the pair’s history of dating rumours, including previously leaked photos in 2022 and 2023, many fans initially found the new image plausible. The leaker also claimed to have additional pictures, fueling further speculation.
However, the excitement was short-lived. Fans quickly began analysing the viral image and discovered that it closely resembled a public photograph of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, taken years earlier. Side-by-side comparisons confirmed that the viral image was either manipulated or misrepresented.
Neither V nor Jennie has responded publicly to the latest rumours.
