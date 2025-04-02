Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The internet was abuzz after a photo claiming to show BTS’s V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie kissing went viral, racking up over hundreds of thousands of views on X (formerly Twitter) in a matter of hours.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it has since been debunked, with fans identifying the image as a photo of Hollywood celebrities Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk - not the two K-pop stars.

The image was part of a series of leaks from an anonymous individual claiming to be a former YG Entertainment employee. The source alleged they had access to private files from YG and other major South Korean entertainment companies and began releasing content online, including what they said were previously unseen images of V and Jennie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given the pair’s history of dating rumours, including previously leaked photos in 2022 and 2023, many fans initially found the new image plausible. The leaker also claimed to have additional pictures, fueling further speculation.

However, the excitement was short-lived. Fans quickly began analysing the viral image and discovered that it closely resembled a public photograph of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, taken years earlier. Side-by-side comparisons confirmed that the viral image was either manipulated or misrepresented.

Neither V nor Jennie has responded publicly to the latest rumours.