Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Four of Diddy’s seven children have broken their silence following the rapper's arrest and rumours around their mother Kim Porter’s death in 2018. Taking to social media Diddy’s children - Christian (King Combs), twins Jessie, and D'Lila and adoptive son Quincy who Kim shared with singer Al B. Sure! - released a joint statement.

Diddy’s children break silence following rapper being charged with sex trafficking and racketeering | Getty Images for Netflix

Diddy and model Kim dated on and off from 19994 to 2007. She passed away from pneumonia at the age of 47 following flu-like symptoms. Sean Combs also has three more children from relationships with other women.

The statement on Instagram read: “WE HAVE SEEN SO MANY HURTFUL AND FALSE RUMOURS CIRCULATING ABOUT OUR PARENTS. KIM PORTER AND SEAN COMBS' RELATIONSHIP. AS WELL AS ABOUT OUR MOM'S TRAGIC PASSING. THAT WE FEEL THE NEED TO SPEAK OUT.

“CLAIMS THAT OUR MOM WROTE A BOOK ARE SIMPLY UNTRUE. SHE DID NOT, AND ANYONE CLAIMING TO HAVE A MANUSCRIPT IS MISREPRESENTING THEMSELVES. ADDITIONALLY. PLEASE UNDERSTAND THAT ANY SO-CALLED 'FRIEND' SPEAKING ON BEHALF OF OUR MOM OR HER FAMILY IS NOT A FRIEND. NOR DO THEY HAVE HER BEST INTERESTS AT HEART.

“OUR LIVES WERE SHATTERED WHEN WE LOST OUR MOTHER. SHE WAS OUR WORLD. AND NOTHING HAS BEEN THE SAME SINCE SHE PASSED.”

The statement continued: “WHILE IT HAS BEEN INCREDIBLY DIFFICULT TO RECONCILE HOW SHE COULD BE TAKEN FROM US TOO SOON, THE CAUSE OF HER DEATH HAS LONG BEEN ESTABLISHED. THERE WAS NO FOUL PLAY. GRIEF IS A LIFELONG PROCESS. AND WE ASK THAT EVERYONE RESPECT OUR REQUEST FOR PEACE AS WE CONTINUE TO COPE WITH HER LOSS EVERY DAY.

“WE ARE DEEPLY SADDENED THAT THE WORLD HAS MADE A SPECTACLE OF WHAT HAS BEEN THE MOST TRAGIC EVENT OF OUR LIVES. OUR MOTHER SHOULD BE REMEMBERED FOR THE BEAUTIFUL. STRONG. KIND. 'AND LOVING WOMAN SHE WAS. HER MEMORY SHOULD NOT BE TAINTED BY HORRIFIC CONSPIRACY THEORIES.

“WE ASK THAT EVERYONE PLEASE RESPECT OUR MOTHER, KIM PORTER. AND HOLD HER LEGACY IN HIGH REGARD SO THAT SHE MAY REST IN PEACE. IT'S WHAT SHE DESERVES. WE LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU MOMMY.”

Many people took to the comments to share their love and tell the children to stay strong. Heiress Paris Hilton added: “We love and miss you @ladyk”

Rapper Diddy has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering following multiple allegations. He could face life in prison or a minimum of 15 years. The next court date is set for October 9.

