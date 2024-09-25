What went on at Diddy’s notorious ‘freak-off’ parties and mansion in Miami after rapper was charged
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Disgraced music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reportedly hid sordid orgies in secret "sex rooms" at his $48 million mansion in Miami.
The Sun reported that according to fresh court documents, Diddy kept his "criminal enterprise which includes sex trafficking, forced labor, and bribery, under wraps at his property on Star Island.
The exclusive island at the centre of his alleged criminal empire is in one of the wealthiest locations in the US. In March 2024 police raided the seven bedroomed property and reportedly discovered a stash of drugs, baby oil and lubricants.
In June 2024 Forbes estimated the rapper has an estimated net worth of $400 million.
Prosecutors allege the rapper ran an underground ring of drug-fueled parties he called “Freak Offs” at the site - which boasts multiple pools and a spa. These parties Diddy allegedly forced victims to have sex with with hired sex workers and film it on camera.
Participants would be given drugs to keep them “obedient and compliant” then given IV fluids to help them recover according to the prosecution. The rapper has denied all charges but was denied bail.
Diddy is currently being held at Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York. The detention centre previously housed disgraced singer R Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein's close friend Ghislaine Maxwell. Sean Combs’s next court date set for October 9.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.