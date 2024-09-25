Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rapper Diddy has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering following multiple allegations.

Disgraced music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reportedly hid sordid orgies in secret "sex rooms" at his $48 million mansion in Miami.

The Sun reported that according to fresh court documents, Diddy kept his "criminal enterprise which includes sex trafficking, forced labor, and bribery, under wraps at his property on Star Island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exclusive island at the centre of his alleged criminal empire is in one of the wealthiest locations in the US. In March 2024 police raided the seven bedroomed property and reportedly discovered a stash of drugs, baby oil and lubricants.

In June 2024 Forbes estimated the rapper has an estimated net worth of $400 million.

Diddy Met Gala 2023 | Getty Images

Prosecutors allege the rapper ran an underground ring of drug-fueled parties he called “Freak Offs” at the site - which boasts multiple pools and a spa. These parties Diddy allegedly forced victims to have sex with with hired sex workers and film it on camera.

Participants would be given drugs to keep them “obedient and compliant” then given IV fluids to help them recover according to the prosecution. The rapper has denied all charges but was denied bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diddy is currently being held at Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York. The detention centre previously housed disgraced singer R Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein's close friend Ghislaine Maxwell. Sean Combs’s next court date set for October 9.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now