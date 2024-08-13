Disney Channel star Skai Jackson arrested for fight with boyfriend but is she dating Beyoncé's nephew?
The actress, 22, was reportedly arrested for misdemeanour domestic battery in LA. According to TMZ a source explained: “Security clocked the altercation and then detained the couple until law enforcement arrived.”
The couple were released a few hours later and LA County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges are warranted. Sources also revealed that the actress and her boyfriend denied any physical altercation and said they are happily engaged and expecting a baby together.
Who is Skai Jackson?
Skai Jackson is best known for playing Zuri Ross in the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie (2011–2015) and its spin-off series Bunk'd (2015–2018). The actress started her career as a model when she was nine months old.
She featured in her first commercial at one year’ old which included big brands such as Coca-Cola. Her first major role was in the independent film Liberty Kid (2007) when she was just four years old.
Skai Jackson was partnered with professional dancer Alan Bersten during Dancing With the Stars in 2020 and was eliminated 10th.
Is Skai Jackson dating Beyoncé's nephew Julez?
The actress previously dated Beyoncé's nephew model Julez (Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr.) who is the son of Solange Knowles. The exes were in a relationship for two years but broke up in 2022 after Skai reportedly cheated on him.
Who is Skai Jackson’s boyfriend?
Not much is known about the actresses current boyfriend as he tends to stay out of the public eye and away from social media.
