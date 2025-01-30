Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A DJ and radio presenter, described by her family as a “legend of a girl”, has died just days before her 23rd birthday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of Niamh Jobson announced her untimely death on Instagram earlier this week, saying that they were in “the most insurmountable pain”.

Jobson died in Hong Kong earlier this month. While her cause of death has not yet officially been announced, she had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of bone cancer when she was 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tribute, posted to Jobson’s official Instagram account on Wednesday January 22 read: “It is with the most insurmountable pain that we take this time and space to inform you all that our hugely gifted, talented, intuitive, wise, fiercely clever, funny, sparkly, stunningly beautiful legend of a girl, Niamh Jobson, died on Friday, 17th January 2025 in Hong Kong, a few short miles from where she was born.

The statement, which was posted on what would have been Jobson’s 23rd birthday, concluded: “Rest in Glory our Queenie. We love you with all our might. Mumma, Dad, Finn & Betsy-Mae.” The family also told fans that they would let them know in coming weeks about further arrangements, presumably the funeral.

The up-and-coming music star was born in Hong Kong, but grew up in Scotland on the Isle of Eigg in the Inner Hebrides. She started her DJ career in Glasgow, and often returned to Hong Kong. She gained further success as a DJ, producer and sound engineer in both places.

DJ and radio presenter Niamh Jobson, described by her family as a “legend of a girl”, has died just days before her 23rd birthday. Photo by Instagram/@niamhjobson. | Instagram/@niamhjobson

When Jobson was diagnosed with cancer she had to undergo a lot of treatment, and also had to have her left leg amputated and be fitted with a prosthetic limb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many tributes have been left to Jobson on her page from friends and fans. Friend Sobhan Sheikh wrote a lengthy statement: “Ever since the day I first met you I’ve been in total awe of you. Your beauty and grace had no bounds. You had to deal with so much in your young life. And you did it with total grace and maturity,” she said.

“Your impact on me, and on all of us with last forever. I’m really going to miss you. You were effortlessly cool. You have an incredible family by your side your mum Jackie, Dad Jonny and brother and sister Finn and Betsy who I send my utmost love to.”

Bethany Cook wrote: “Happy birthday my gorgeous angel girl. I’m honoured to have known you, to have danced with you and to your beautiful sets. You stole the hearts of everyone who met you and I’m absolutely devastated that you’re gone but I’m glad you’re at peace and no longer in pain. Sending all of my love to your family.”

A fan wrote: “I have been in awe of how you showed off your robo leg with pride, the bravery was astounding. An absolute inspiration. Sending all my love to your family and friends. There are no words.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jobson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer which most commonly affects teenagers and young people, in 2019 after going to hospital with severe pain in her leg.

Osteosarcoma often starts at the end of the long bones, where new bone tissue forms as a young person grows. Any bone in the body can be affected. The most common sites are in the arms and legs, particularly around the knee and shoulder joints, according to the NHS.

Doctors found the disease had spread to her lungs and she underwent surgery and chemotherapy at the Beatson Cancer Centre in Glasgow. After having her leg removed a year ago, she shared pictures of her prosthetic to raise awareness of limb loss and told fans she had a new “accessory”.