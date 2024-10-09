Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Morning star Dr Zoe Williams has revealed she was recently in hospital due to a serious heart issue, during which she was compelled to write an emergency will from her hospital bed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an emotional Instagram post, the TV doctor shared her relief after being given the all-clear by her cardiologist, reflecting on the challenging year she’s had with multiple health concerns. She wrote: "I got signed off by my cardiologist today... I’m OK. But I wasn’t certain that I would be for a while!”

She also described the frightening moment of writing an emergency will while in the hospital due to the severity of her condition. Posting a series of pictures of her in a hospital gown with a heart monitor, she said: “Writing an emergency will from your hospital bed, just in case, is not the one though.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the scare, she expressed gratitude for the clarity the experience gave her, saying: “It’s interesting how we can be thankful for these experiences. They can make us see clearly. What matters, what doesn’t, and just how easy it is to take our health for granted."

Dr Williams, who regularly appears on This Morning as a medical expert, has received support from fans following her post. One said: “Oh no! I didn’t realise you have got heart issues . So have I! Just diagnosed with SVT. I hope you’re managing yours well? It is a worry.” Another wrote: “Glad to hear you are ok . Sending you love . Get well soon!”

Singer and TV personality Alesha Dixon also sent her well wishes. She commented, “Sending you love darling”, along with heart emojis.