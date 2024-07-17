Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drake took the severe weather in Toronto in his stride, joking about flooding as his luxurious home looked more like a water park than a residence.

The rapper, known as Champagne Papi, shared footage showing brown liquid flowing through what appears to be a walk-in closet. A member of his household staff is seen trying to keep a door closed to protect his wardrobe, while Drake wades through the water with a broom and quips, "This better be Espresso Martini."

Large sections of Toronto are underwater following three massive storms that have left many citizens stranded and without power. However, Drake's mansion still has power amid the intense flooding, though the scene is anything but pleasant.

Drake's instagram/@champagnepapi

Toronto has been experiencing unprecedented weather conditions recently, which have led to severe flooding across the city. Over the past week, the city has been hit by a series of three massive storms, each bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds. On Tuesday alone, Toronto received nearly four inches of rain, breaking a record that had stood for over 80 years.

The sudden and intense rainfall overwhelmed the city's drainage systems, causing widespread flooding in various neighborhoods. Large sections of the city are now underwater, leading to significant disruptions. Many residents are stranded, and power outages are common in the hardest-hit areas.

Drake's mansion, reportedly valued at over $100m (£55m) and spanning 50,000 square feet, has seen its share of troubles recently. Besides the flooding, the property has experienced a drive-by shooting and a string of alleged trespassers following his feud with Kendrick Lamar.