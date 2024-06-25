Dua Lipa will be headlining Glastonbury on Friday night. | Getty Images for The Met Museum.

It’s just days until Dua Lipa will perform her headline set at Glastonbury, but her rehearsals had to be stopped after a TikTok influencer trespassed on her rehearsal space.

The 28-year-old singer was preparing for her Pyramid Stage performance at a location in Birmingham when she was disrupted by a ‘total nuisance’ TikTok creator who had broken in to the area and was attempting to film Lipa and her back-up dancers.

The TikToker, who has not been named, was quickly removed from the area by her security team - and the studio was also put in to lockdown to ensure her safety. Despite their attempt, the influencer did not catch a glimpse of Lipa as she was inside while the incident took place, with a source telling The Sun she “missed all the hullabaloo”. They added: “Dua has been working so hard for the past few days to perfect her set for Glastonbury.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The insider continued: “They made a total prat of themselves by trying to film and it was all rather embarrassing. Some of Dua’s team spoke to them and asked them to clear off. She was inside so luckily missed all the hullabaloo. Nothing is going to knock her off course this weekend. Dua can’t wait to show Glastonbury what she has been working on.”

The incident happened on Friday (June 21). Seven-time Brit Award-winner and three-time Grammy Award-winner Dua Lipa is making her first ever appearance on the Pyramid Stage, Glastonbury's main stage, this year. Her headline performance will take place on Friday (June 28) between 5pm and 6.45pm.

This is not the first time an online influencer has caused chaos at a major event. Back in 2021, 19-year-old TikTok star J2hundred recorded himself successfully slipping past security to watch the Euros 2020 final between England vs Italy for free at Wembley Stadium in July 2021.

The influencer found a gap in the fence next to an emergency exit and found his way in to the stadium while the game was underway. He was able to watch the conclusion of the game - which ended with England losing to Italy on penalties - pitchside. The seat would have cost him hundreds of pounds if he had paid for a ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the video, he said: “It was a sign from God, we were meant to be in that stadium, there was just a gap in the door! We’ve done a madness, we have done an absolute madness.”

Then, earlier this year, a TikTok and YouTube prankster gatecrashed the Bafta stage to join Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy in accepting the best film award for Oppenheimer. The man, who is known as Lizwani online, was able to follow the winners up to the podium and stood beside Murphy as Emma Thomas, the producer of Oppenheimer who is also married to Nolan, made her acceptance speech.

Murphy appeared to give Luzwani, aged 21, a sideways glance on confusion as the speech ended. On his Instagram account, Lizwani posted a screenshot of himself and wrote: “Here’s me and Cian [sic] Murphy Receiving our BAFTA Award :)”

A Bafta spokesman said: “A social media prankster was removed by security last night after joining the winners of the final award on stage – we are taking this very seriously and don’t wish to grant him any publicity by commenting further.”