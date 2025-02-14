Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Musician and former child star Corey Feldman has announced the death of his band’s drummer, Duke Gadd, who passed away this week in Las Vegas from a fentanyl overdose.

Feldman shared the news on Instagram, posting a clip of Gadd performing on stage alongside a heartfelt message mourning the loss of his friend and bandmate.

He wrote: "It is with tremendous sadness I must relay the news that our drummer from the #LOVERETOURS23 tours has passed away at a very young age! Our friend & drummer @melomaniac_graffiti aka #DukeGadd passed away in Vegas yesterday from a fentanyl overdose! He was beyond talented & had a great heart but was poisoned by his own struggles in life! What a tremendous loss of a talented young man gone far too soon!"

Feldman described Gadd as a gifted musician who, like his father, legendary percussionist Steve Gadd, had a passion for drumming. He also expressed his heartbreak over losing another friend to addiction, adding: "My heart hurts losing another friend to the throes of drug addiction & the insane fentanyl crisis that’s taken over our country! My condolences to all his friends & family!"

Gadd had been performing with Feldman’s band, Corey’s Angels, which the actor-turned-musician formed nearly a decade ago.

Feldman, who rose to fame in the 1980s as a child actor in films like The Goonies and Stand by Me, has been vocal about his own past struggles with addiction and has frequently spoken out about the dangers of drug abuse.