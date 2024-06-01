Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blue singer Duncan James says he has been “rushed” back into hospital to correct a procedure from two weeks ago

90s pop star Duncan James was rushed into hospital to correct a recent operation that “went a little bit wrong”.

The Blue frontman, 46, released an Instagram video from his hospital bed this afternoon explaining what was going on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said that medics had had to correct a previous procedure, but did not explain what it was, and added that he would have to miss a couple of gigs with his bandmates.

He said: “Some of you may or may not know I had to go into hospital yesterday. I was admitted to have a correction of a procedure that I had two weeks ago that went a little bit wrong. So I was rushed in and had it all fixed, I was kept in overnight and I'm just waiting to find out if I can go home today, fingers crossed.

“However, it does mean I won't be able to attend the foodies festival today or the Hits Radio Live in Liverpool today which I'm gutted about because I really wanted to do that. But the doctors have told me I need to rest up, I need to heal, I need to make sure everything is good where it should be good. So I just want to say I'm sorry if I've let anyone down, I am on the mend, I am getting better.”

He added that he was sure his bandmates would “smash it out of the park” without him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad