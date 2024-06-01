Duncan James hospital: Blue singer says on Instagram he's been readmitted to correct recent procedure
90s pop star Duncan James was rushed into hospital to correct a recent operation that “went a little bit wrong”.
The Blue frontman, 46, released an Instagram video from his hospital bed this afternoon explaining what was going on.
He said that medics had had to correct a previous procedure, but did not explain what it was, and added that he would have to miss a couple of gigs with his bandmates.
He said: “Some of you may or may not know I had to go into hospital yesterday. I was admitted to have a correction of a procedure that I had two weeks ago that went a little bit wrong. So I was rushed in and had it all fixed, I was kept in overnight and I'm just waiting to find out if I can go home today, fingers crossed.
“However, it does mean I won't be able to attend the foodies festival today or the Hits Radio Live in Liverpool today which I'm gutted about because I really wanted to do that. But the doctors have told me I need to rest up, I need to heal, I need to make sure everything is good where it should be good. So I just want to say I'm sorry if I've let anyone down, I am on the mend, I am getting better.”
He added that he was sure his bandmates would “smash it out of the park” without him.
Duncan has previously had treatment for the skin condition rosacea and cauda equina syndrome, which can cause severe lower back pain. Formed in 2000, Blue were a British boy band which also included Simon Webbe, Antony Costa, and Lee Ryan. They released three albums before a temporary pause in 2004, and then regrouped to represent the UK in the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest with the song I Can.
