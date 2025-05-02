Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Veteran broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has been inundated with messages of support from fans after he was rushed to hospital in an ambulance following a fall at home.

The 65-year-old GB News presenter shared a photo from inside the emergency vehicle on Instagram on Friday, revealing the incident left him in considerable pain.

“An unexpected journey this morning ….. bit of a fall on the bathroom floor. Gosh it hurts. Thank you Ambulance crew 👏👏👏👏,” he wrote in the caption, alongside an image showing him on a gurney with a blanket over his legs and wearing black Croc-style shoes.

While many fans sent well wishes, others questioned his decision to post the photo from inside the ambulance. One Instagram user wrote: “Typical OAP photo in an ambulance. Attention seeker.” That comment was quickly condemned by others, with one replying: “CRUEL COMMENT, if you don’t know what it’s like to have mobility problems or live with chronic pain, DONT COMMENT!!!”

Another added: “Oh no! Keeping all our fingers crossed you’re ok and back up and running asap. Masses of love, Amelia xxx.”

Holmes, who split from fellow broadcaster Ruth Langsford last year, has openly spoken about his health battles in recent years. He has struggled with chronic back pain caused by a dislocated pelvis and two slipped discs, which has severely impacted his mobility.

He underwent surgery in 2022 and later had a spine and neck procedure in 2023. However, recovery has been slow, and the pain has continued, often leaving him unable to sleep. He also previously fractured his shoulder in a fall during his recovery period.

Holmes has frequently been seen using a wheelchair or walking aids, and he has been open about his health battle across social media and TV appearances.