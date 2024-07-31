Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa and husband Dan Osborne who starred in The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) have put their £2 million home in Essex on the market.

Jacqueline, 31, who is best known for playing Lauren Branning in the BBC One soap, bought the house three years ago with Dan Osborne. The couple share their home with their two daughters and Dan’s son.

The pair have spent the last few years renovating the house and shared updates with fans on the @homewiththeosbournes Instagram account. They moved into the property in Essex in March 2021 Jacqueline wrote on Instagram “We got the keys! We have waited a while but we picked up the keys to our forever home.”

Their Essex pad reportedly features six bedrooms, a cinema room, walk-in wardrobe, cocktail and a huge garden. A source told the Mail Online: “Jacqueline and Dan purchased their home four years ago now and have spent a considerable amount of time and money improving the property.

“A lot of love has gone into their home renovations and now they're hoping to reap the rewards and sell for a profit. They have found a new house which they have fallen in love with and can't wait to make new memories together as a family.”

The TV stars married in 2017, two years before the actress won ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. Jacqueline has had huge success with her fashion and homeware collaboration for In The Style. She returned to EastEnders in 2023 after a five year break.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

