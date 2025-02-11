EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick has broke his silence after rumours spread that he and his Strictly co-star Tasha Ghouri had become romantically linked.

The pair, who have just wrapped up the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2025 together, were reportedly spotted at a hotel together. The rumours were sparked after Tasha announced her split from her Love Island beau Andrew Le Page at the start of the year.

Jamie, 30, has now addressed the rumours that the and the 26-year-old dancer and former Love Island star. The actor told MailOnline that Tasha and him were “in the sibling zone”, saying: “I laugh, Tasha is my sister. We laugh, honestly. It provides such comedy.”

Jamie and Tasha were part of the live tour cast that also feature celebrity stars such as JB Gill, Sarah Hadland, Shayne Ward and Wynne Evans. Wynne stepped back from the tour and his BBC Radio Wales show after he was caught on microphone making an “inappropriate” remark about a woman during the tour’s launch in Birmingham.

The Go Compare advert star said in a statement: I’ve agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection. Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances and I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

The tour continued without Wynne and wrapped up its final night at The London’s O2 on Sunday evening.