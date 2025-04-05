Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ed Sheeran made a surprise live appearance outside London’s King’s Cross station on Friday, thrilling fans and commuters with an impromptu performance to promote his new single Azizam.

The 34-year-old singer, dressed in a bright pink T-shirt, performed in front of a large pink heart display with the word “Azizam” written in white. He treated the crowd to acoustic renditions of some of his biggest hits, including Perfect, Bad Habits, and Shivers.

Many onlookers were taken by surprise, with some describing the experience as ‘striking gold’. Others had rushed to the scene after hearing about Sheeran’s plans via social media. Some also described it as a “dream come true.”

One said: “I’ve seen him a couple times play a stadium, but to watch him just play in the street in broad daylight was incredible.”

Earlier in the day, Sheeran joined BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills to premiere Azizam, explaining the song’s meaning and inspiration. “It means ‘my love’ or ‘my dear’ in Farsi and the producer I made it with is Persian. It was something I’ve just never done before and it was exciting and new,” Sheeran said.

After the event, he shared a post on Instagram reflecting on the day: “Painted a red London bus pink and did a gig around the city today. I loved seeing all the reactions of people on the street bopping to Azizam. Play is playful and fun, and today was awesome. Thanks for all the love.”

The pop-up performance was part of Sheeran’s promotional campaign for his new album, and fans described the experience as “incredible” and “unforgettable.”