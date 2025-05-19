Crowds rushed into Sheffield city centre last night after singer songwriter Ed Sheeran surprised fans by announcing he was staging an impromptu free gig.

The superstar, famous for hits including Perfect, Shivers and Photograph, staged his surprise performance in the street outside Sheffield Town Hall.

It is understood that he told his fans on Instagram that he was planning the mini gig, saying he would be in the Steel City from 7pm-10pm.

He is with DJ Ag, who used his Instagram account to say he would be in Sheffield with the musician.

Fans have been heard singing Ed Sheeran’s hit Shape of You between songs.

It is not the first time the global star has performed surprise gigs.

He took to the mic at the Thomas Wolsey pub, Ipswich, earlier this month.

It is believed he staged that gig to promote his new single and forthcoming new album, Play. It will be his eighth studio album and is due to be released in September.

He walked into a Sheffield College music workshop as 19-year-old Lol Bailey, a member of the band Shabbah, was on stage singing ‘Shape Of You’ - one of the singer’s popular hits.

“It really threw me off when Ed Sheeran walked on stage but it was brilliant,” the teenager said.

18-year-old Brad Lyne, who performs under the name Cheatcodez, had the chance to rap alongside the singer.

He said: “It was so cool. He’s a global superstar and an absolute legend but he was a normal dude who gave us some great advice. It made me think if he can achieve success, we can too.”

The surprise visit came after Ed went to Red Tape Studios on Shoreham Street and spoke to young musicians from the Sheffield Music School. The singer’s trip to the city was organised by Sheffield College alongside Sheffield City Council.

Wisdom Ohue, another Sheffield College student who performs under the name Wisdom-Wizzystar, said he was “shocked” when Ed walked onto the stage, adding: “I wasn’t expecting it at all.”

Angela Foulkes, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Ed Sheeran to the college.

“We are used to offering students access to some fantastic industry experts as part of our new Skills Guarantee - but this is on another level!

“It’s not every day that a global singer songwriter drops by to share their talent, knowledge and expertise with students to help them go further in their careers.”

Were you at tonight’s gig? Share your pictures and videos and let us know what it was like.