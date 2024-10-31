Ed Westwick: Gossip Girl actor and wife Amy Jackson expecting first child together
The former Gossip Girl actor and his wife, model and actress Amy Jackson, shared a series of intimate photos on Instagram this Thursday (October 31), showing off her growing baby bump.
However, it is not currently known when Amy - who also has five-year-old son Andreas with former partner George Panayiotou, is due to give birth, but the news comes two months after the couple got married in a lavish ceremony on Italy's Amalfi Coast.
And after tying the knot, the 32-year-old actress admitted she was excited to "build a future" with her new husband. She told People magazine: "For me, (marrying Ed) means having a life partner to adventure with, to share love and support, to create a beautiful family and to have each other's backs throughout all of life's moments.
"It's about building a future together and creating endless memories, knowing that we are a team through it all."
Ed, 37, added: "This all represents a new level of energy for a new adventure — the best one you can possibly have. "I spent my life wondering who she would be, and then I found her."
And the pair expressed their desire to grow "their little family" in the future, with Ed already a doting stepfather to Andrews. Amy said at the time: "I adore how Ed is with my son Andreas, and I can't wait to see him as a father one day too."
Their Instagram since flooded with well-wishes from fellow celebrities and fans, who congratulated the couple on the happy news.
Model Portia Freeman wrote: “Over the bloody moon.” Fellow model Alicia Spencer said: “Ahhh congratulations!! I’m so happy for you two.”