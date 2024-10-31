Ed Westwick is set to become a first-time dad.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Gossip Girl actor and his wife, model and actress Amy Jackson, shared a series of intimate photos on Instagram this Thursday (October 31), showing off her growing baby bump.

However, it is not currently known when Amy - who also has five-year-old son Andreas with former partner George Panayiotou, is due to give birth, but the news comes two months after the couple got married in a lavish ceremony on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And after tying the knot, the 32-year-old actress admitted she was excited to "build a future" with her new husband. She told People magazine: "For me, (marrying Ed) means having a life partner to adventure with, to share love and support, to create a beautiful family and to have each other's backs throughout all of life's moments.

The former Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick and his wife, model and actress Amy Jackson are expecting their first child together. | Getty

"It's about building a future together and creating endless memories, knowing that we are a team through it all."

Ed, 37, added: "This all represents a new level of energy for a new adventure — the best one you can possibly have. "I spent my life wondering who she would be, and then I found her."

And the pair expressed their desire to grow "their little family" in the future, with Ed already a doting stepfather to Andrews. Amy said at the time: "I adore how Ed is with my son Andreas, and I can't wait to see him as a father one day too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their Instagram since flooded with well-wishes from fellow celebrities and fans, who congratulated the couple on the happy news.

Model Portia Freeman wrote: “Over the bloody moon.” Fellow model Alicia Spencer said: “Ahhh congratulations!! I’m so happy for you two.”