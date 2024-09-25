Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eduardo Xol, best known for his role on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition died at the age of 58, just days after being stabbed.

Xol died on September 19 at Desert Regional Medical Center after the knife attack that took place in Palm Springs, California, according to to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

His death was confirmed by his mother to TMZ. In a statement, the family said: "We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our beloved Eduardo Xol. As his family, we know that his kindness has touched the lives of so many.

“We ask for that kindness returned now allowing our privacy to be respected as we process our grief. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Eduardo’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America as he spent so much of his life in the service of others."

Xol, a popular TV personality, joined Extreme Makeover: Home Edition during its second season, becoming a beloved figure for his role in helping transform homes for deserving families. Before his stint on the reality show, Xol appeared in several telenovelas, including Acapulco, cuerpo y alma, Sentimientos Ajenos, and La Jaula de Oro.

Eduardo Xol, best known for his role on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition died at the age of 58, just days after being stabbed. | Getty

Xol was found with severe injuries on September 10 in an apartment after calling the authorities for help. He was rushed to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

A suspect, 34-year-old Richard Joseph Gonzales from Cathedral City, has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the attack. According to police, Gonzales became a suspect after contacting dispatch to report that he had been assaulted the night before Xol was discovered.

Following an investigation, Gonzales was arrested and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, California. Gonzales is currently being held without bail, and authorities have requested that murder charges be brought against him following Xol’s death.

His close friend, Richard Pérez-Feria, described Xol as a "talented, beautiful, passionate friend, brother, son, and partner” in his tribute.