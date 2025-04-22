Many celebrities took to their Instagram over the Easter weekend to share their plans for the long weekend, but it’s safe to say that the majority of us were not expecting Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus to share a joint post that showed the couple kissing. The pair simply wrote: “Happy Easter,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Elizabeth Hurley has been inundated with well wishes, Trinny Woodall wrote: “Happy Easter, my darling, I hope you’re having the best time,” followed by a kissing emoji. Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian Hurley shared a celebration and red heart emoji.

Billy Ray Cyrus had only finalised his divorce from Firerose last August, the couple had only been married for seven months. A source told The Sun that “There has always been a spark, but he reached out again last year when his short-lived third marriage ended. He has had a really hard time, but she has been there helping him turn things around.

“Liz has been really great for him, but her friends are cautious because of what’s been said in the past about him. She insists he has turned a corner and is a changed man.”

As Elizabeh Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are reportedly dating, NationalWorld takes a look back at Elizabeth’s past relationships.

1 . From left to right: Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant, Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus Elizabeth JHurley has had relationships with Hugh Grant, the late Shane Warne and reportedly now Billy Ray Cyrus | Getty Images Share

2 . Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant Elizabeth Hurley first met Hugh Grant when they worked together on Remando Al Viento in 1987 and dated for 12 years until 2000. Elizabeth and Hugh remain friends and Hugh is godfather to Elizabeth’s son Damian | Getty Images Share

3 . Dennis Leary Elizabeth Hurley and Dennis Leary starred together in Double Whammy and Dawg in 2002, and there were rumours of a romance between the pair. Dennis is also godfather to Damian Hurley | Getty Images for The Michael J Foundation Share

4 . Theodore Forstmann Elizabeth Hurley was linked to billionaire Theodore Forstmann in 2000 | Getty Images Share