Actor and social media celebrity InkMonstarr, has written a heartfelt message for Emily Willis, who has been left ‘permanently disabled’ after suffering a cardiac arrest from a drug overdose.

Real name Landon Eeric Ferrear Nicholes, the American rapper, actor, model said he ‘loves and misses’ her, and wishes her to ‘pull through’.

Willis, former porn star, film actress and model suffered a cardiac arrest last year, which left her in a two-month coma and resulted in a permanent disability.

Nicholes wrote: "Love and miss you so much Emily, I’m so grateful for you. Every time I see a photo of your pretty face, I remember how we would laugh together and tell each other how our smiles are contagious and our energy lights up the room. You’re truly a gem 💎 always so kind and loving.

“You’re so intelligent and strong. Our deep talks about life and the stars I cherish forever. Wish I would’ve hugged you longer at the airport. You are loved, you are amazing. Pull thru and may the angels give you strength and awake you from your beauty rest, healthy and ready to take on a new chapter.”

According to her family’s lawyer, James Morris, Willis has shown signs of progress, stating that she can now "move her body somewhat" and "make outward noises" despite being paralysed from an anoxic brain injury. "

Willis’s family has filed a lawsuit against Summit Malibu, the luxury rehab centre where she suffered her cardiac arrest while being treated for severe ketamine addiction - reportedly consuming five to six grams per day. The suit alleges that staff observed her declining health over several days but failed to provide urgent medical care.

According to the lawsuit, Willis arrived at Summit Malibu on January 27, 2024, and was found unconscious on February 4 by a nurse practitioner. It is unclear how long she had been in that state before 911 was called, CPR was performed, and additional staff were summoned to assist. Morris noted that Willis's blood tests throughout her stay at the rehab were clean, suggesting she was not using drugs while in treatment.

Willis, whose real name is Litzy Lara Banulos, was born on December 29, 1998, in Argentina and moved to Utah at the age of seven. She gained prominence in the adult film industry in 2018 and later transitioned to mainstream cinema, appearing in the 2023 film Divinity as the character ‘Lynx.’ Over her career, she earned multiple awards, including Performer of the Year at both the XBIZ and AVN Awards.

Her career took a turn in October 2021 when she filed a $5 million defamation lawsuit against fellow adult film actors Gianna Dior and Adria Rae over false accusations made on social media. The case was settled privately in 2022 after an apology from Rae.

Willis is currently receiving care at her mother’s home in Utah.