A television host has revealed that his 19-year-old daughter has died suddenly at her home in Los Angeles.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filipino television host Kim Atienza’s family posted on Instagram that his daughter Emman, who had been outspoken about mental health and looking out for others, has passed away.

In a statement released by the Atienza family, Emman was described as a compassionate young woman who “brought joy, laughter, and love” into the lives of those around her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filipino social media personality Emman Atienza, who has died aged 19 | FeliciaAtienza/Instagram

A statement put on her mother Feliciana’s Instagram account said: “It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman.

“She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her. Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health. Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone.

“To honor Emman’s memory, we hope you carry forward the qualities she lived by: compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness in your everyday life. With love, Kim, Feli, Jose, and Eliana”

Los Angeles County records indicate that the cause of death was ligature hanging, it has been reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filipino social media personality Emman Atienza, who has died aged 19 | FeliciaAtienza/Instagram

Who was Emman Atienza?

Emman Atienza (often known as “Emman” or Emmanuelle Atienza) was a Filipino social-media personality and influencer — and the daughter of Kim Atienza (a well-known Filipino TV host and former Manila councillor).

Emman was of mixed Filipino and Taiwanese heritage via her mother Felicia Hung‑Atienza, who studied finance and is reported to have attended an Ivy League university.

From a young age, Emman showed interests in fashion, modelling, fitness and social-media engagement. She had done modelling workshops (for example in New York) and had a catwalk debut in the Philippines.

Emman rose to broader public attention when a video of hers on TikTok — a “guess the bill” challenge wherein she and friends dined in a high-end restaurant and tried to guess a meal bill of over ₱130,000 PHP (Philippine pesos) — went viral. The video sparked widespread criticism in the Philippines for perceived tone-deafness given economic inequality. Emman responded by stating the dinner was part of a friend’s birthday, that the friend’s agency covered the bill, and emphasised her right to spend her own money if she did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond the controversies, Emman has been open about her personal struggles and growth. She revealed on social media that she has been in therapy since her early teens, suffered bullying, self-harm relapse, and a traumatic experience where she was roofied and assaulted. She says the healing process involved leaving unhealthy habits and relationships, enforcing boundaries, and rediscovering self-worth. In late 2024 she said she felt more confident and secure in herself.

She was part of "Status by Sparkle", a digital content creator management arm launched by Sparkle GMA Artist Center, a major talent management agency in the Philippines