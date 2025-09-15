The star-studded event at the Peacock Theatre in Hollywood welcomed A-list names as the biggest and best shows of the past year were celebrated. Shows such as Adolescence, The Studio and The Pitt were among the big winners on the night, with Severance and Hacks also picking up gongs.
But while TV fans were tuned in to find out who would walk away with the coveted prize, fashion fans had their eyes peeled for the red carpet looks from the stars of this year’ biggest shows. Here are the best and worst dressed at The Emmy Awards 2025.
1. Best and worst dressed at The Emmy Awards 2025
Getty Images
2. Best Dressed - Lisa
The White Lotus actress and Blackpink band member Lisa took to the Emmys red carpet in this Lever Couture gown, The bubblegum pink shade is the perfect shade for her, and the wispy nature of the flowing ribbons creates an almost dream-like, Glinda-inspired, candyfloss fantasy. Lisa's choice of hair and accessories compliment the dress beautifully, making it one of the standout looks of the night.
3. Worst Dressed - Charlotte Le Bon
Unfortunately for The White Lotus star Charlotte Le Bon, this metallic look really missed the mark on the Emmys red carpet. The high-neck, full length Courréges gown just swallows the actress up, to the point where she looks like a floating head. While her hair and makeup are beauty, and the choice of shoes - a full beige sock boot - does nothing to help the overall look.
4. Best Dressed - Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez was at the Emmys 2025 after her hit detective series Only Murders In The Building picked up nominations, but the show wasn't the only thing impressing viewers. Her gorgeous Louis Vuitton look was a touch of elegance on the red carpet, with the swooping neck and trailing train adding some drama to the outfit. The red shade perfectly compliments Selena's skin tone, and her choice of hair and makeup let the stunning gown speak for itself.