4 . Best Dressed - Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez was at the Emmys 2025 after her hit detective series Only Murders In The Building picked up nominations, but the show wasn't the only thing impressing viewers. Her gorgeous Louis Vuitton look was a touch of elegance on the red carpet, with the swooping neck and trailing train adding some drama to the outfit. The red shade perfectly compliments Selena's skin tone, and her choice of hair and makeup let the stunning gown speak for itself. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images