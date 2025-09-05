Bringing Up Bates star Erin Bates has suffered a seizure following going into septic shock after birth.

Bringing Up Bates star Erin Bates has suffered complications following the birth of her and husband Chad’s seventh child. Her husband Chad took to Instagram and said: “I have so many mixed emotions as I share this. Last night, Erin suffered a lengthy and severe seizure. Up to this point, Erins infection was getting better, but we found ourselves back in a place of heartache, uncertainty, and tears.

“She is in the ICU, and the doctors are running scans and tests to determine the cause. Erin is extremely weak and spent hours only half conscious.As her husband, it is one of the hardest things I’ve ever faced — to sit by her side and watch her struggle while being so helpless to ease her suffering.

“I love her more deeply than words can express, and I can’t even imagine life without my best friend. The hours have been long and heavy, and I know many hearts are aching to see her this way, along with mine. We hold on to faith that healing is coming, even in the midst of the unknown. Your prayers are felt and we are forever grateful.”

Following Chad’s update, the instagram account for modernfarmhousefamily, said: “Dear Jesus be near to Erin! Please be working in the unseen of her body, from the inside out to bring healing! Your healing! Thank you for all those tending to her and their widom, give them even more wisom as they search the answers! We cover the whole family with the name of Jesus!”

A week ago, Chad revealed that Erin had given birth and said: “After a long and emotional labor, our miracle arrived.

“Henry Blythe was born August 25th. 💙

“Henry is doing wonderful, but we would so appreciate your prayers for Erin as she continues to recover from some complications.

“We thank the Lord for carrying us through and for the gift of this precious boy. 💙”

After posting a more positive update showing a photo of Erin with Henry, he wrote: “Back where he belongs 😘 I’ve never felt so thankful. Your prayers have been felt and so appreciated.”

However, four days ago, he said: “We wanted to thank each and every one of you for all the prayers and support you have given on our behalf. It’s been a week since our miracle, Henry came into the world. He is doing well in the NICU and is our bundle of happiness. We had asked for prayer for recovery for Erin due to complications. Her labor was longer and more intense than previous births.

“She has been fighting through it and has been such a light and sweet testimony of grace to nurses, staff, and doctors alike. We are all moved by her kindness and gratefulness in the midst of pain.

“Erin developed a severe UTI and kidney infection, which sent her into septic shock. She is currently still in the ICU as doctors continue to treat, diagnose, and search for answers. We would covet your prayers for this beautiful girl who is such a light in a dark world. We are holding onto God’s promises. -Chad.”

What has Michaela Bates said?

Michaela Bates, the sister of Erin, shared photographs of herself with baby Henry on Instagram and also wrote: “A huge thank you to everyone who has been praying for my sister Erin and her family over the past few days.

Michaela also wrote: “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the outpouring of love, concern and prayer. Tho I have not been able to respond to every message please know that the comments, texts, and messages have touched our hearts deeply and we are so grateful. Henry is an absolute angel baby and we are completely in love with him.”