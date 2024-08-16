Join the Stable Squad

Signing up to become a member of the Stable Squad helps World Horse Welfare continue their work improving the lives of horses in need.

Members receive their very own Stable Squad welcome pack which includes an exclusive LeMieux cuddly horse with a bespoke World Horse Welfare rug and, twice a year, the Stable Squad Magazine, packed with age-appropriate stories, games, puzzles, interviews with horse-loving superstars and fun things to do and make.

A host of exciting educational activities are also available help children earn Stable Squad rosette badges. Their collection of badges can be proudly worn to show they share our passion for every horse being treated with respect, compassion and understanding.

There are subscription options of £3.50, £6 or £10 per month or £42, £72 or £120 annually. For more information, or to sign up, visit the World Horse Welfare website.