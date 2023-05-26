TV Broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen was married to the late Desmond Wilcox for 23 years

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Television icon Dame Esther Rantzen is calling on Members of Parliament to listen to the public who have shared overwhelming support for the assisted dying bill.

The TV broadcaster and founder of the charity Childline has stage four lung cancer spoke out ahead of the landmark landmark vote in the Commons on Friday (November 29). According to the Express she said: Once again the people have spoken. Let’s hope this time someone is listening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We ‘oldies’ understand that even with the best palliative care, suffering can make life unbearable, not just for terminally ill patients but for those who have to witness their pain but cannot assist them due to our current cruel, messy criminal law.”

Who is Esther Rantzen?

Esther began her career as a journalist and rose to fame as the presenter of BBC programme ‘That's Life!’ which began in 1973 and ran for 21 years. The show covered a variety of subjects including consumer advice, rights and investigations on topical news stories. She also became a regular face on the Children in Need fundraising show.

Who was Esther Rantzen married to?

When Esther worked at the BBC she began an eight-year long affair with the head of department Desmond Wilcox. When they first met Desmond was married to Esther’s friend who also worked at the BBC, Patsy Wilcox. The couple had three children together.

In 1977, after his divorce from his first wife, Desmond married Esther and the couple went on to have three children together, Rebecca, Miriam and Joshua. Rebecca followed in her parents footsteps and became a television presenter for the BBC’s Watchdog programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

English television presenter Esther Rantzen and her husband, TV producer Desmond Wilcox (1931 - 2000) at the premiere of the film 'The Color Purple' in London, 10th July 1986. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

What happened to Esther Rantzen’s husband?

Despite an unconventional beginning, Esther and Desmond were happily married for 23 years. Desmond suffered from coronary heart disease and underwent two heart bypass operations, he later died from a heart attack in 2000.

At the time Esther said “I had 32 of the best years of my life with him. He radiated warmth and light into our lives and for the moment we fear that we have lost the sunshine we depended on."

20 years after his death, Esther featured in a Channel Five documentary series about grief, ‘Esther Rantzen: Living with Grief’. She admitted that she was still in denial about her husband's death.

The series followed the TV presenter exploring the experience of coping with grief and bereavement. Esther spoke to other people who were also dealing with loss in their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now