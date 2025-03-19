Måns Zelmerlöw who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015, shares two sons with Hollyoaks actress Ciara Janson.

The news of Mans Zelmerlöw and Hollyoaks star Ciara Janson first broke in Sweden, where the couple both live. Aftonbladet reported that “On Saturday, Måns Zelmerlöw , 38, filed for divorce from Ciara Zelmerlöw , 37. This is according to documents that Aftonbladet has seen.”

Affonbladet also reported that “In May last year, Ciara Zelmerlöw unfollowed her husband on Instagram and Måns Zelmerlöw told Aftonbladet that they were struggling to stay together. After the summer, they seemed to have found each other again. The couple said they were looking for a new start in Sweden after having lived mainly in the UK since they met.”

However, it would seem that the couple have been unable to continue with their marriage. Måns Zelmerlöw and Ciara Janson share two sons, Albert and Ossian and Ciara has another son, Archie, from a previous relationship.

Ciara accused her husband both of toxic behaviour and being unfaithful in a now deleted message on Instagram. Ciara Janson now simply has the world “Silenced” as her latest Instagram post. Before posting the word “Silenced,” Ciara last posted on Instagram on February 17 and fans have been quick to comment on that post to support her.

One fan wrote: “Ciara, they forced you to delete the post is beyond comprehension. That quiet women belong in ancient times. He's just digging his pit even deeper! We are standing with you!! ❤️,” whilst another wrote: “YOU GO MAMA!!!!!! 🦁🔥Shout it from the roof top! Its her way of healing!!! None of you have a clue about what she had to deal with! Women should no longer be quiet, she was told to be quiet for the sake of peace until she realized Whose peace it was to be kept!”

Ciara Janson has been inundated with messages of support. Another message read: “Wishing you well, Ciara - I and so many others are genuinely shocked at what went on behind closed doors, but we applaud you for taking steps to get out of an appalling situation for you and your children. Love from the UK always,” whilst another fan wrote: “Lots of love and courage to you Ciara and to the children also sending you a lots of love as well love and hugs to you❤️.”

Ciara Janson is best known for playing the role of Nicole Owen on Hollyoaks, Måns Zelmerlöw won the Eurovision Song Contest for Sweden in 2015, with the electro-pop ballad Heroes. He has previously played the lead roles in Grease and Romeo & Juliet, hosted TV shows and won Let’s Dance.