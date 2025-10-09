Former Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood has been charged with sexual offences against seven women.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DJ Tim Westwood has been charged with rape and sexual assault. The Metropolitan Police has confirmed the former BBC Radio 1 star is accused of committing offences against seven women between 1983 and 2016.

The 68-year-old has been charged with four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault, the force said. Westwood, of Westminster, London, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The son of an Anglican Bishop, Westwood rose to prominence in the UK hip-hop scene through the late-80s and 90s through shows on Kiss FM, Capital FM and BBC Radio 1.

Former Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood has been charged with sexual offences against seven women | Lia Toby/PA Wire

In 1999, he was injured in a drive-by shooting in Kennington, south London, after a performance at the Lambeth Country Show. Police said gunmen on a motorbike pulled up alongside his Range Rover and shot him and his assistant.

He left the BBC in 2013, going on to host shows on Capital Xtra and presenting the MTV series Pimp My Ride UK. He now fronts a YouTube channel with more than 500 million views and a million subscribers.