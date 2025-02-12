Extravagant and weird celebrity Valentine’s Day gifts: Victoria and David Beckham included

Whilst the rest of us hope for a bouquet of flowers or at least a card, A-list stars expect a little bit more when it comes to Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day 2025 is nearly upon us and I am sure you are all prepared with your gifts for your loved ones. Whilst most of us are grateful for small gestures such as breakfast in bed, flowers or just a card, the same cannot be said for celebrity couples!!

Over the years, it would seem that A-list stars have tried to compete with one another when it comes to treating their partner with the most extravagant and sometimes weirdest Valentine’s Day gifts.

Although it was nearly twenty years ago, David Beckham gifted wife Victoria with an incredible Bulgari necklace that reportedly cost $8 million in 2006. Yes you did read that correctly, but this necklace was of course covered in diamonds and rubies, so undoubtedly was worth every penny.

When flowers and jewellery is not enough, how else could you surprise your loved ones on Valentine’s Day? How about jetting off on a private plane to a destination of your choice? Yes, that is exactly what John Legend treated wife Chrissy Teigen to. It’s a tough life, isn’t it Chrissy?!

For those of you who are fascinated more by weird rather than extravagant celebrity Valentine’s Day gifts, how about Machine Gun Kelly’s Valentine’s Day tribute to his then partner Megan Fox? In 2021, he shared a photograph of a rather unique necklace continuing a drop of Megan Fox’s blood.

Machine Gun Kelly wrote: “I wear your blood around my neck.” Mmm each to their own Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.

In case your partner needs Valentine’s Day inspiration, take a look at these extravagant and ‘weird’ celebrity gifts….

In 2006, David Beckham gifted Victoria Beckham with an $8 million Bulgari necklace.

Before the couple’s bitter split, Angelina Jolie reportedly bought Brad Pitt a 200-year olive tree in 2010 as a symbol of her love. Olive trees symbolise peace, longevity and stability, but unfortunately, it did not help the couple’s marriage!

Though no longer together, Katy Perry reportedly gifted Russell Brand with a bespoke lilac-coloured Bentley for Valentine’s Day in 2010. The couple married in 2010 and their divorce was finalised in 2012. The Bentley reportedly cost $341,000.

