Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rapper Fat Joe is mourning the loss of his mother, who passed away just months after the death of his father.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an emotional Instagram tribute to his mum, Marie Del-Carmen Cartagena whose husband Ernesto Cartagena died in February, shared Saturday, Fat Joe wrote:“My Dad wanted her with him. I tried everything humanly possible,” he wrote.

Fat Joe, born Joseph Cartagena, called his mother “my world, my heart, my everything,” and promised to continue making her proud. “Mommy till I see you again, you were my world, my heart, my everything. I’ll continue to make you proud,” he wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post included several photos of Marie and family members, accompanied by heartfelt words: “RIP. This a real one, rest in peace to the woman who brought me in this world. She didn’t have much but she gave us everything. Anyone who knows my Mom knows she had a heart of gold.”

He also shared stories of her humility and pride in her community: “She refused to move out the projects for many years even though I had money. She loved her community, she loved her people.”

Rapper Fat Joe is mourning the loss of his mother, who passed away just months after the death of his father. | Instagram

Fat Joe referred to his mother as “Ms Ruby the Terror Squad Queen” and said she remained deeply connected to those around him: “She was sooooooo proud of us—meaning everyone in the crew. She asked about Remy, Khaled, Rich, Terrell every day.”

The Bronx-born rapper has long spoken about his close relationship with his mother. Back in January, he celebrated her birthday on social media, calling himself a “momma’s boy” and praising her strength: “A warrior who beat cancer and stood by me through every chapter of my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the recent loss of both parents, Fat Joe said: “Truth is she died of a broken heart. Sixty years with a man and he recently just died. My Dad wanted her with him.”

He ended his tribute with gratitude and love for his extended family: “To the Castro family, the Cartagena family, the Delgado family—I love you and thank you for the outpouring of love.”