The cause of death of rapper Fatman Scoop who died onstage in August, has been revealed.

The American hip-hop artist, who collapsed on stage while performing in Hamden, Connecticut on August 30, died of heart disease, the Connecticut state medical examiner’s office has determined.

The official cause of death for the 56-year-old, born Isaac Freeman III, was hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a spokesperson for the Connecticut medical examiner’s office said on Wednesday.

His family said later on Instagram that “the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon on stage and in life”.

Rapper Fatman Scoop was taken to hospital after collapsing on stage during a concert in Connecticut on Friday August 30. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Jimmy Choo

A New York City-born rapper, Fatman Scoop was known for his single Be Faithful, which topped the charts in Europe in the early 2000s, and for his contributions to hits by Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey and others.

His family described him as “the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength and courage”, his relatives said.

“His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity,” his family members said. “His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”