Fern Britton’s stalker has admitted tracking down the celebrity by driving more than 200 miles to be close to her, a magistrates’ court in Cornwall heard. James Haviland, 63, admitted he had been following the Big Brother star for the last two years in what has been described as a “disturbing and scary” campaign.

Haviland first sent her flowers and cards, before driving to Britton’s village near Padstow, Cornwall, four times and last year even spent a week renting the holiday cottage. It wasn’t until November he was reported to the police when he attempted to book again, and action was finally taken against him.

The 66-year-old former Ready Steady Cook host lived with her TV chef husband Phil Vickery for 10 years but after their marriage ended and both her parents died, she decided to move to the village in 2020. She often updates her social media followers on her daily activities including going on countryside runs and spending her time with her cat Barbara.

Her online presence caught the eye of Haviland, with sources claiming his campaign was "disturbing and scary" before he eventually turned up in the village where she lived.

Haviland appeared at Bodmin magistrates’ court last week where he admitted stalking without fear, alarm or distress across a nearly two-year period between November 20, 2021, and September 16, 2023.

Prosecutor Samantha Rogers named “Fern Britton, a TV personality” as his victim and added: "Over a prolonged period he sent flowers, stayed in a particular village moving closer to where she lives and stayed in a cottage that she owns.”