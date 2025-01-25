Filipino movie icon Gloria Romero known for role in Tanging Yaman dies aged 91
Her daughter, Maritess Gutierrez, told ABS-CBN News, that Romero passed away peacefully. "In this time of loss, our family deeply appreciates the support, prayers, sympathy, all the lovely messages, and heartfelt condolences that we've received," Gutierrez said on social media. "She will surely be missed dearly."
Widely regarded as the "First Lady of Philippine Cinema," Romero's illustrious career spanned decades, featuring over 250 movies and television productions. She received numerous recognitions, including Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress awards from prestigious bodies such as FAMAS, the Film Academy of the Philippines, and the Gawad Urian Awards.
Some of her most iconic roles include Dalagang Ilocana (1954), which won her a FAMAS Best Actress award, Nagbabagang Luha (1988), and Tanging Yaman (2000), where her performance earned critical acclaim.
In February 2024, Romero's friends and fellow actors gathered to honour her with a special tribute on her 90th birthday, celebrating her contributions to the arts.
Romero's wake is being held at the Arlington Memorial Chapel in Quezon City.
