Filipino movie icon Gloria Romero known for role in Tanging Yaman dies aged 91

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

25th Jan 2025, 12:46pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Filipino movie and television legend Gloria Romero has died at the age of 91, her family confirmed on Saturday.

Her daughter, Maritess Gutierrez, told ABS-CBN News, that Romero passed away peacefully. "In this time of loss, our family deeply appreciates the support, prayers, sympathy, all the lovely messages, and heartfelt condolences that we've received," Gutierrez said on social media. "She will surely be missed dearly."

Widely regarded as the "First Lady of Philippine Cinema," Romero's illustrious career spanned decades, featuring over 250 movies and television productions. She received numerous recognitions, including Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress awards from prestigious bodies such as FAMAS, the Film Academy of the Philippines, and the Gawad Urian Awards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Filipina movie and television legend Gloria Romero has died at the age of 91, her family confirmed on Saturday.Filipina movie and television legend Gloria Romero has died at the age of 91, her family confirmed on Saturday.
Filipina movie and television legend Gloria Romero has died at the age of 91, her family confirmed on Saturday. | Gloria Romero in Tanging Yaman

Some of her most iconic roles include Dalagang Ilocana (1954), which won her a FAMAS Best Actress award, Nagbabagang Luha (1988), and Tanging Yaman (2000), where her performance earned critical acclaim.

In February 2024, Romero's friends and fellow actors gathered to honour her with a special tribute on her 90th birthday, celebrating her contributions to the arts.

Romero's wake is being held at the Arlington Memorial Chapel in Quezon City.

Related topics:Social media

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice