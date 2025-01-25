Filipino movie icon Gloria Romero known for role in Tanging Yaman dies aged 91

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Filipino movie and television legend Gloria Romero has died at the age of 91, her family confirmed on Saturday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her daughter, Maritess Gutierrez, told ABS-CBN News, that Romero passed away peacefully. "In this time of loss, our family deeply appreciates the support, prayers, sympathy, all the lovely messages, and heartfelt condolences that we've received," Gutierrez said on social media. "She will surely be missed dearly."

Widely regarded as the "First Lady of Philippine Cinema," Romero's illustrious career spanned decades, featuring over 250 movies and television productions. She received numerous recognitions, including Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress awards from prestigious bodies such as FAMAS, the Film Academy of the Philippines, and the Gawad Urian Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filipina movie and television legend Gloria Romero has died at the age of 91, her family confirmed on Saturday. | Gloria Romero in Tanging Yaman

Some of her most iconic roles include Dalagang Ilocana (1954), which won her a FAMAS Best Actress award, Nagbabagang Luha (1988), and Tanging Yaman (2000), where her performance earned critical acclaim.

In February 2024, Romero's friends and fellow actors gathered to honour her with a special tribute on her 90th birthday, celebrating her contributions to the arts.

Romero's wake is being held at the Arlington Memorial Chapel in Quezon City.