A former girl band singer has announced that she is pregnant with twins.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson revealed the news on an Instagram post to her 9.7m followers. The 33-year-old shared a photo of herself with fellow musician Zion Foster, who has a hand placed over her baby bump.

Jesy Nelson | Getty

The pair were previously in a relationship and collaborated on the single Mine, released in 2024. The post captioned “she’s eating for 3 now” alongside two baby emojis.

Reality star Ferne McCann and TV presenter Laura Whitmore were among the famous faces congratulating her in the comments.

Nelson left Little Mix in December 2020 after nine years in the successful girl group.

She blamed her mental health struggles on the pressures of being in the band and received praise for the 2019 BBC documentary Odd One Out, in which she revealed that abuse on social media became so bad that she attempted suicide.

The group, who formed on The X Factor in 2011, comprised Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Nelson.

After she left the band, Romford-born Nelson released her first solo single, Boyz, featuring Nicki Minaj, in 2021, followed by Bad Thing in 2023.