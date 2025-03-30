Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lisa Rinna shared the news about her father Frank’s death by assisted suicide on the ‘Let’s Not Talk About the Husband’ podcast, which she hosts with her husband, Harry Hamlin.

On the ‘Let’s Not Talk About the Husband’ podcast, which Lisa Rinna hosts with husband Harry Hamlin, the former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star said: “You want to support your loved ones. You want to support what they want to do, but you’re going to watch your parent kill themselves.”

Lisa’s father, Frank, who was 94, was reportedly in so much agony that he decided to end his life in 2016 through assisted suicide under Oregon's Death with Dignity Act. Lisa revealed that her dad “was in pain, and really unhappy with his life.”

Lisa Rinna also revealed that the assisted suicide process took between three to six months to complete and her father Frank needed two doctors to sign off on his condition, which they did. The procedure took place in a hospice setting, with the assistance of a “death doula” and medical professionals.

Although the situation was incredibly sad, Lisa described her father’s final moments with her as “beautiful” and also said:

“We were playing some beautiful, yoga type beautiful music.”

Lisa Rinna’s mother Lois passed away at the age of 93 after suffering a stroke in 2021. At the time of her death, Lisa Rinna posted an old photograph of her mum and wrote: “Lois DeAndrade Rinna. June 7, 1928 - November 15, 2021 5:05am. Heaven Has a New Angel. 🦋😇🙏🏼💗”

Lisa Rinna is married to actor Harry Hamlin, they wed on March 29, 1997, and have two daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray. Delilah Belle was born in June 1998 and Amelia Gray was born three years later in June 2001. Harry Hamlin also shares a son, Dimitri Alexander with former partner, Bond girl, Ursula Andress.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.