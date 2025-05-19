Former US Love Island star Cashel Barnett has been arrested after an alleged violent assault on his ex-girlfriend in April.

Barnett, known for his appearances on Love Island in 2019 and The Challenge: USA in 2022, turned himself in to police on Monday (May 19) following the issuance of a felony arrest warrant made against him last week.

He is facing multiple charges filed by the Salt Lake City District Attorney’s Office, according to TMZ. The charges stem from an alleged violent assault on his ex-girlfriend late last month, which reportedly occurred in front of their one-year-old daughter.

According to police and a source close to the victim, Barnett is accused of slapping the woman repeatedly before lifting her by the neck and strangling her with both hands until she nearly lost consciousness.

Authorities also confirmed that additional charges may be forthcoming as they continue to investigate another serious allegation of violence made by the same victim.

Barnett is currently being held without bail. A detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday to determine whether bail will be granted.