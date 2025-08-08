Frank Grimes, the acclaimed Irish stage and screen actor best known for his role in Coronation Street, has died aged 78 after a ‘very short illness.’

It is understood the Dublin-born actor passed away in the early hours of Friday, August 1, surrounded by his family.

The Irish Cultural Centre (ICC) in London described him as "one of Ireland's greatest actors", praising both his talent and warmth. In a tribute, the ICC said: It's with deep sadness and heavy hearts that the ICC has to regretfully inform you that the great Irish actor FRANK GRIMES suddenly sadly passed away in the early hours of Friday morning, August 1st, after a very short illness, surrounded by his wife and family.

“Frank was undoubtedly one of Ireland's greatest actors, he was a dearly loved friend of the ICC's and over the past three decades, he trod the ICC's stage on so many occasions. Anyone who saw Frank perform his riveting self-penned production ‘the he and the she of it…’A Portrait of James Joyce’, will know what a thrilling, powerful, unforgettable performance it was!! Frank performed this superb tribute to his hero James Joyce, on whom he was an expert, three times at the ICC, and each time, every night he received standing ovations! Frank was a spell-binding actor who had the most beautiful mesmerising voice and he often appeared on the radio show 'Bright Side Of The Road'...

“Frank was so warm hearted, full of Dublin wit and charm in abundance and he had a beautiful sparkle in his eyes. We know that Ireland has lost one of it's truly great actors, the vintage of which is so rare and may never ever be matched again. We are so sad to have to say goodbye to Frank, but we are also so blessed to have known him, to have worked with him and seen him perform.”

Grimes, who was BAFTA-winning and Tony-nominated, was widely respected for his decades-spanning career in TV, film and theatre. In 2008, he joined the cast of Coronation Street as Barry Connor, appearing in more than 50 episodes until 2015. He also appeared in Mrs Brown’s Boys, A Bridge Too Far, Tulips of Harlem, The Outsider, and Blind Justice.

Recalling some of his “thrilling” work, the ICC said: “Anyone who saw Frank perform his riveting self-penned production 'The He and the She of It… A Portrait of James Joyce' will know what a thrilling, powerful, unforgettable performance it was.”

The Abbey Theatre in Dublin, where Grimes trained, also paid tribute to the actor, describing him as a “versatile actor” who performed in numerous productions between 1965 and 1972.

“A versatile actor, Frank performed in various productions on both the Abbey and Peacock stages... including plays by Sean O’Casey, Lady Gregory, Oliver Goldsmith, Thomas Kilroy, J.M. Synge, William Shakespeare, Bernard Shaw and Tom MacIntyre,” the Abbey Theatre wrote.

He was also acclaimed for his performance as Brendan Behan in the 1967 world premiere of Borstal Boy at the Abbey Theatre, which later transferred to Broadway and won the Tony Award for Best Play. Grimes was nominated for Best Actor in a Play for his role.

The ICC extended its condolences “to his wife Ginnette, his daughter Tilly, his son Andrew, his 7 grandchildren and to all his extended family,” adding: “May Frank sleep easy now and rest in peace.”