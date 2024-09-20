Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

World-famous jockey Frankie Dettori has been rushed to hospital after suffering a fall before a race.

The accident happened when 53-year-old Dettori was unseated from two-year-old filly Pretty Liza before a race at Aqueduct in New York, United States. He was able to walk to the on-course ambulance, which immediately took him to Jamaica Hospital for further medical treatment.

Now he’s on the mend the sports star, who was British flat racing Champion Jockey three times throughout his 35 year career, has thanked doctors for “putting [him] back together”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dettori also reassured his fans he was okay by posting a hospital bed selfie earlier today (Friday September 20), letting them know that he had received treatment and was in recovery. He wrote in the caption alongside the image: "I appreciate all the messages. I’m doing OK! I dislocated my right shoulder - my team here in the hospital have put it back together. Thanks for the messages of concern, it means a lot."

Dettori has been sent many messages and well-wishes by fans and famous friends like. First Dates star Fred Sirieix wrote: “All the best Frankie.” Singer Marvin Humes said: “Sorry to see Frankie! You’ll come back stronger as you always do mate! Big love.”

DJ The Artful Dodger said: “Sorry to see Frankie! You’ll come back stronger as you always do mate! Big love.” One fan wrote: “Get well soon master.” Another said: “Can’t wait to see you come back even stronger.”

Frankie Dettori has been rushed to hospital after a fall. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

This is not the first time Dettori has suffered injuries in his career. Most notably, in June 2000, he survived a fatal plane crash in which pilot Patrick Mackey lost his life. The jockey was pulled from the burning wreckage by friend Ray Cochrane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dettori later spoke about his experience on ITV talkshow This Morning. He said: "I thought there was no way I was going to get out of it. I looked to Ray and I was staring at the ground, the plane was going down.

“I had this feeling of . . . not fear of dying, because I knew I was going to die, but I was just disappointed that God was going to take me and I was not ready for it. I had a six-month-old child and life was going so great – I just had this feeling of, ‘oh no, it’s all over, finished’.”

“I didn’t see my life flashing in front of me, I just had the feeling of it being over. It’s just awful to think what me and Ray went through.”

Dettori has been married to his wife Catherine since 1997. They have five children; Tallula Dettori, Ella Dettori, Rocco Dettori, Mia Dettori and Leo Dettori. He was awarded an honorary MBE for services to racing in the 2001 New Year Honours, and then in 2011 he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science at Anglia Ruskin University.

Born in Milan, Dettori is the son of Italian champion jockey Gianfranco Dettori, but moved to England at the age of 14. He now lives in the United States with his family.