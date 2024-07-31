Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fred R Krug, a renowned producer, director, and cinematographer known for his work on nature-focussed TV programmes like Animal World, Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, and The Magical World of Disney, has died at the age of 94.

His daughter, Vivian Krug-Cotton, confirmed that he died of natural causes on June 4 at his home in Solvang, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A trailblazer in wildlife documentaries and travel shows, Swiss-born Krug had an illustrious career that saw him cross paths with iconic figures such as Picasso, The Beatles, and the Nicholas Brothers. He also collaborated with stars like Louis Armstrong, Cornel Wilde, Jean Simmons, and Tippi Hedren.

Krug's career spanned continents, taking him from the jungles of South America to the plains of Africa, and from New Zealand’s highlands to the mountains of Italy. Born Friedrich Roy Krug on August 30, 1929, in Bern, Switzerland, he developed a passion for filmmaking early on, purchasing his first movie camera at just 10 years old.

At 16, Krug became a photographer and writer for a local newspaper, covering the European entertainment and art scene. He even translated and wrote a German version of Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Krug eventually moved to Los Angeles, where a meeting with fellow Swiss native Peter Ballbusch at MGM helped him break into Hollywood. After serving in the US Army, where he worked in intelligence and ran a base radio station, Krug returned to LA to pursue his entertainment career.

He went on to stage manage Jack LaLanne’s fitness program and work as a cinematographer and director at KCOP-TV in Los Angeles. His love for wildlife, particularly large cats, led him to join Bill Burrud Productions, where he contributed to Animal World and Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom.

