The full, unedited 15-minute surveillance video of Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting singer Cassie Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 has been released.

The footage, which surfaced Tuesday night and released by TMZ after the second day of testimony in Combs’s federal sex trafficking trial in New York, captures multiple angles from the InterContinental Hotel in Century City on the morning of March 5, 2016.

The extended video begins with barefooted Cassie, wearing a hooded jumper, emerging alone into a sixth-floor hallway with a duffel bag and a hand bag. She then puts them on the floor before she starts wearing a pair of socks retrieved from the duffel bag as she presses the lift button.

Seconds later, Combs appears, wrapped in a towel and socks, and is seen striking her on the head from behind. He then grabs Cassie by the hood of her jumper and shoves her to the ground and kicks her. He then grabs both of the bags and kicks her again, before dragging her back down the hallway. This incident was only partially shown in an edited version previously aired by CNN in 2023.

The longer video shows Cassie using a hotel house phone in the lift area. Combs follows, snatches her mobile phone, and throws an object, smashing a vase in the process. Shortly afterward, hotel security officer Israel Florez, dressed in a grey suit, appears on camera. Florez testified earlier this week that he witnessed the damage and was offered a bribe by Combs in exchange for his silence, an offer he refused.

In the footage, Florez is seen speaking with both Combs and Cassie, pointing at the broken vase and using a hotel phone. He appears to smile during the conversation, before Combs returns to his room. Moments later, Cassie walks past the security officer, retrieves her belongings from the room, and exits the hallway. Combs, still in his towel, re-emerges and uses his mobile phone in the elevator area.

Two hotel custodians are then seen entering Combs’s room, one carrying a trash bag, while the original custodian surveys the shattered vase and speaks into a walkie-talkie.

The footage has become a central piece of evidence in the federal sex trafficking case against Combs, with his defence claiming previous clips were “deceptively manipulated.” Prosecutors have indicated that multiple versions of the footage, including at least three different edits, will be presented throughout the trial.

Cassie, who testified in the trial on Monday, described years of abuse at the hands of Combs, saying she endured both physical violence and coercion into disturbing sex acts, including what she described as ‘freak-offs’. She filed a civil lawsuit in 2023, which was settled within hours, but her claims helped spark the federal investigation now underway.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and related offences. If convicted, he could face life in prison.