Actor, comedian, and artist Gailard Sartain has died at the age of 78.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sartain, best known for his roles in Hee Haw, Mississippi Burning, and Fried Green Tomatoes, passed away this week following a prolonged decline in health, according to Teresa Knox, CEO of The Church Studio in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The cause of death has not been officially disclosed.

In a tribute, The Church Studio, where Sartain’s wife Mary Jo volunteered, remembered him as “an extraordinary actor, artist, and comedian.” It wrote on Facebook post: “We are saddened by the loss of Gailard Sartain, an extraordinary actor, artist, and comedian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His late night visits in the 1970s to the studio after filming Mazeppa are fondly remembered. Gailard's artwork is showcased on the cover of Leon Russell's 1975 album “Will O’ the Wisp”. Our condolences are with Mary Jo, Gailard's wife and a committed volunteer at The Church Studio. #GailardSartain#RIP.”

Victoria Hallman, who starred alongside Sartain as Miss Honeydew on Hee Haw, told TMZ: “Gailard was like a big brother to me and made everyone on set laugh so hard, they had to redo takes.” She added, “I knew he wasn't in good health and hadn't been for a while. We always fool ourselves that people will hang on. I wasn't expecting to find out in the wee hours of the morning.”

Actor, comedian, and artist Gailard Sartain has died at the age of 78. | Youtube

Sartain’s career began in the early 1970s with the cult local sketch show Uncanny Film Festival and Camp Meeting on Tulsa’s KOTV, where he portrayed the eccentric Dr. Mazeppa Pompazoidi. He later joined the cast of the country comedy show Hee Haw in 1972, which helped launch his film and television career.

He went on to appear in more than 60 productions, including The Buddy Holly Story, The Outsiders, Fried Green Tomatoes, and three films in the Ernest franchise.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo.