Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the filming of The Runner, a new action thriller starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, at a London location last week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The protest occurred along St Pancras Way in Camden, where a scene for the film was being shot overlooking a canal. The production, directed by Kevin Macdonald (The Last King of Scotland), also stars Damian Lewis and features Gadot in the role of a London-based lawyer whose son is abducted, triggering a desperate chase across the city.

The protest was organised following rumours on Instagram and within pro-Palestine advocacy group chats that Gadot would be filming at the site. However, Gadot was not present during the filming as it was only her stunt double on set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the filming of The Runner, a new action thriller starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, at a London location last week. | TikTok

One protester, using a loudspeaker, shouted, “Gal Gadot, shame on you. Stop killing babies. Free Palestine. End the genocide,” according to a video shared on TikTok. Gadot herself does not appear in the video.

The TikTok post promoting the protest included comments such as: “It will cost them so much to change location.” Another commented: “A movie starring Gal Gadot this day and age is such a waste of everyone’s time and money. And it’s not even about her acting skills.” One person questioned her latest role, judging from the failure of Snow White, saying: “How can she still get film roles? Like seriously.”

Gadot, who was born in Israel, completed mandatory military service in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as a physical training instructor. She has been vocal in her public support for Israel, particularly following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack that killed around 1,200 people in southern Israel.

In response, Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people, including many women and children.

The Runner continues production in various parts of London, including recent scenes filmed in Kentish Town, where Gadot was spotted running on set earlier in the week.