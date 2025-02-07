Gareth Ritter: Channel 4 ‘Educating Cardiff’ teacher charged with sex offences including making indecent images of child
Gareth Ritter, 43, an assistant headteacher and music teacher, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court, has been accused of sexual assault, two counts of making an indecent image of a child, and one count of distributing an indecent image of a child.
The alleged crimes took place between May and July 2015, just a month before Educating Cardiff aired on Channel 4. The documentary series followed life inside Willows High School, where Ritter worked as a music teacher and assistant headteacher.
Ritter was widely praised on the show for his use of technology in education, and in 2013, he won a Pearson Award for innovative teaching methods.
Following the charges, Ritter has been handed an interim suspension from the teaching register, according to the Education Workforce Council website.
Ebbw Valley Brass, a musical group where Ritter served as conductor, confirmed he had resigned due to personal reasons. Ritter had previously been recognised as a four-time Welsh Conductor of the Year.
Educating Cardiff was the fourth instalment in Channel 4’s popular Educating series, following previous editions such as Educating Essex and Educating Yorkshire. The eight-episode series aired between August and October 2015 and highlighted the daily experiences of students and staff
He is scheduled to stand trial at Cardiff Crown Court in November.