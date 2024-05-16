Garrison Brown: Sister Wives star died of 'gunshot wound to the head' as cause of death revealed
Sister Wives star Garrison Brown died from a gunshot wound to the head, it has been revealed. According to PEOPLE which obtained the autopsy report, his cause of death was confirmed by Coconino County Medical Examiner and his death was ruled a suicide.
Garrison, the son of Sister Wives stars Kody and Janelle Brown reportedly died on March 5 at the age of 25. It was reported that he died from suicide after he was discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, with investigating officers not suspecting foul play.
According to the report, ethanol intoxication, sometimes known as alcohol poisoning, was a contributing factor to his death. The autopsy also revealed Garrison's blood alcohol level was .307% based on his iliac blood analysis and .370% based on his vitreous analysis - extremely exceeding the US legal limit of .08%, with anywhere above .40% deemed potentially fatal. Garrison also had traces of caffeine in his system when he died. Soon after his death, Janelle shared the news on Instagram, describing her son as a "beautiful boy". Garrison, whose full name was Robert Garrison Brown, was a familiar face for viewers of "Sister Wives" since it began in 2010. He was part of the unique Brown family from the United States who were showcased in the series.
This included his father Kody's plural marriage with wives, including his mum Janelle, and also Meri, Christine, and Robyn. Kody and Janelle, who spiritually married in 1993, are parents to six children in total; Madison, Logan, Garrison, Gabriel, Hunter, and Savanah. They separated after almost 30 years together, in December 2022.
The TV cameras captured several significant changes for Garrison and his family, including their move from Utah to Nevada and his enlistment in the National Guard. Viewers also watched Garrison and his siblings grow up on TV.
The show also showed the highs and lows of the family's relationships with one another over the years. Garrison's relationship with his father Kody was shown to become strained, particularly in recent years. The tensions, which were shown throughout episodes of "Sister Wives" which aired during February 2022, stemmed from disagreements over the stringent safety protocols Kody insisted on during the coronavirus pandemic.
During the show, Kody reflected on the strained relationship with his sons, telling the cameras: "It's (coronavirus) changed everything for everybody, and they want it all to be the same - they need to realise that they should go and date that girlfriend, that's fine, but you need to move out of the house so I can be home."
Following these disagreements, Garrison moved out of his parents' home in 2021, and started a life for himself in Flagstaff, Arizona. He kept his 74,000 Instagram followers up-to-date with his life under the handle @robertthebrown, and regularly posted about his day-to-day routine, his love of cats, and also worldwide travels.
