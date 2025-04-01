Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pop paedophile has been made a bankrupt after refusing to pay compensation to one of his victims.

Gary Glitter, 80, was ordered to pay £508,000 in damages by the High Court last year to a woman whom he raped when she was 12.

Her lawyers issued an enforcement action in February to insist the money was paid, but it was not. The enforcement notice was heard at Torquay and Newton Abbot County Court last month, the Mirror reports, and granted under his real name of Paul Francis Gadd, meaning a trustee can take over his assets, including his £2m London penthouse, and use them to repay the victim.

Glitter was jailed in 2015 for 16 years for the abuse of the victim and two other girls between 1975 and 1980. A judge at the High Court last year ruled the woman was entitled to compensation to cover the time she has been unable to work and the suffering he caused her.

Although Glitter’s tracks are now barely played due to disgust at his crimes, he earns considerable royalties as he had sold 18m records by 1975, and the Oasis song Hello, the opening track of their second album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? which uses some of his lyrics, has earned him more than £1m. He no longer owns the rights to his music but still qualifies for songwriting royalties.

He was released in from prison in 2023 but recalled for breaching the terms of his licence and was sent back to jail.